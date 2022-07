On the market for offers in excess of £525,000 with eXp UK, this five-bed Thornton-Cleveleys property features a gated driveway, original features including fireplace and wood panelling, three reception rooms, a dining room with marble fireplace, an open-plan kitchen with central island, a utility room, a snug leading out onto the rear garden, a master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, lush gardens, a double detached garage, and a large outdoor terrace. Take a look around...