Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Sublime six-bed Lancashire home with infinity pool, games room, and gorgeous design throughout yours for £1.3m

This Ormskirk property is not to be missed.

By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 1:22 pm

On the market for offers in excess of £1.3m with Arnold & Phillips, this six-bed detached home features a modern architectural style, a spacious design, an an entertainment floor with a state-of-the-art swimming pool, a games room, and a bespoke bar. It also boasts a living room with fireplace, underfloor heating, an open-plan kitchen with dining area and central island, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, and landscaped gardens. Take a look around...

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

1. Greetby Hill

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo: Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo Sales

2. Greetby Hill

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo: Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo Sales

3. Greetby Hill

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo: Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo Sales

4. Greetby Hill

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo: Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo Sales
Lancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 5