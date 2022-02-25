Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Stupendous five-bed Lancashire mansion with swimming pool, games room, huge fitted kitchen, and breathtaking gardens yours for £1.8m

This five-bed property is the epitome of idyllic.

By Jack Marshall
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:52 pm

On the market for £1.8m with Arnold & Phillips, this stunning equestrian home in Leyland boasts electric gates, magnificent living spaces, en suite facilities off all bedrooms, a bespoke fitted kitchen, a pool house with Jacuzzi, landscaped gardens, a professional-standard tennis court, and gorgeous gardens. Take a look around...

1. WLEPpap-25-02-22-Midge Hall Lane 2, Lancaster Property-NW.jpeg

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo: Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo Sales

2. WLEPpap-25-02-22-Midge Hall Lane 3, Lancaster Property-NW.jpeg

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo: Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo Sales

3. WLEPpap-25-02-22-Midge Hall Lane 4, Lancaster Property-NW.jpeg

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo: Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo Sales

4. WLEPpap-25-02-22-Midge Hall Lane 5, Lancaster Property-NW.jpeg

Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo: Credit: Arnold & Phillips

Photo Sales
LancashireLeyland
Next Page
Page 1 of 6