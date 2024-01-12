Stunning Grade II listed Goosnargh mansion with 1.5 acre garden, tennis court, & leisure suite up for sale
Take a look around this four-bed detached Goosnargh home which was built in 1666 by a family who moved to the area after their house burnt down in the Great Fire of London. It’s on the market for offers in excess of £850,000 with Armitstead Barnett...
