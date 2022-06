On the market for £724,950 with Hilton & Horsfall, this four-bed Barrowford home features a stylish reception hallway with an open balustrade staircase, a home office, a large living room with stone fireplace, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a master bedroom with en suite and sun terrace, a cobbled courtyard, a double garage, and a garden with two mature lawns, a raised patio terrace, and a summer house. Take a look around...