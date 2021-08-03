State-of-the-art four-storey Leyland mansion with underfloor heating, integrated control system, games room, and cinema yours for £1m

On the market for £1m with Arnold & Phillips, this bespoke and state-of-the-art four-bed Leyland property is accessed via electric gates and features four storeys as well as underfloor heating, lighting control, an integrated music system, an ultra-modern kitchen with breakfast bar, a games room and bar in the basement, a master bedroom with marble en suite, a cinema room, control system tablets throughout the property, and landscaped gardens with fire pit and double garage. Take a look around...