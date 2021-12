On the market for £1.85m with MSW Hewetsons, this six-bed manor house sits in the Forest of Bowland and features a family sitting room with log burner, a dining room with sashed bay window, a large kitchen with island unit and Belfast sink, a playroom, a utility room, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a detached one-bed coach house, a double garage, a detached barn, south-facing mature lawned gardens together, and an additional paddock. Take a look around...