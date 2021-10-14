Credit:Fine & Country

Sprawling Grade II-listed Peak District farmhouse with original features and four holiday lets on the market for £1.6m

This Peak District getaway is a gorgeous property.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 3:20 pm

On the market for £1.6m with Fine & Country, this 13-bed piece of real estate consists of a wonderful Grade II-listed farmhouse and four holiday cottages and is named Vicarage Farm. The home features spacious reception rooms with wood-burning fireplaces and beamed ceilings, a sunny conservatory off the farmhouse kitchen, underfloor heating, a games room, large bedrooms, and five acres of land with a children's play area, two outdoor alfresco dining areas, and a newly re-surfaced tennis court. Take a look around...

Peak District
