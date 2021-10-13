Credit:Arnold & Phillips

Sprawling five-bed countryside farmhouse with indoor pool, equestrian facilities, games room, tennis court, and home bar on the market for £1.8m

Singletons Farm in Leyland is a wonderful property.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:34 pm

On the market for £1.8m with Arnold & Phillips, this five-bed home dates back to just 2002 and features an indoor pool house with 9m pool and jacuzzi, 6.7 acres of land, equestrian facilities including a brick-built five-bay stable block and paddock, a games room with full-size snooker table and bar, a family kitchen and dining room, spacious bedrooms, and truly stunning gardens with decked patio area, large water feature, tennis court and an Amdega Cedar summer house. Take a look around...

Leyland
