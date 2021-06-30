Credit:Miller Metcalfe

Sophisticated four-bed family home with amazing kitchen on the market for £550,000

Sat on a substantial gated plot, this detached home is wonderful family property.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:30 pm

On the market for £550,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this four-bed house in Leyland features a large lounge with feature fireplace, a luxury fitted kitchen with open-plan 46ft lounge and dining area, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing area, and private enclosed gardens. Take a look around...

Leyland
