Sophisticated four-bed family home with amazing kitchen on the market for £550,000
Sat on a substantial gated plot, this detached home is wonderful family property.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £550,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this four-bed house in Leyland features a large lounge with feature fireplace, a luxury fitted kitchen with open-plan 46ft lounge and dining area, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing area, and private enclosed gardens. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4