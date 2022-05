On the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Forbes, this five-bed semi-detached property features a large entrance hallway with sweeping staircase, vintage stained glass windows, two reception rooms, a cellar, a modern fitted kitchen with central island, a formal dining room with bay window, an orangery, underfloor heating, a games room, a master bedroom with en suite, and a rear garden with patio, lawn, and water feature. Take a look around...