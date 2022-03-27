The exterior of the property on Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.

See inside spectacular four-bedroom family home in Scotforth on the market for £600,000

This well presented four bedroom family home in Scotforth on the market with agents Houseclub offers sizeable living space over three floors and has an extensive rear garden.

By Michelle Blade
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 4:55 am

There is a modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room, a large dining room, an extended living room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There is a substantial south facing garden to the rear with a relaxing patio seating area and two separate lawns.

Take a look..

1. Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth, Lancaster

The extended living room with stunning feature fireplace and log burner. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.

Photo: Houseclub, Lancaster

2. Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth, Lancaster

The extended living room at the property opens onto the garden. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.

Photo: Houseclub, Lancaster

3. Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth, Lancaster

The modern fitted kitchen / breakfast room with integral appliances. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.

Photo: Houseclub, Lancaster

4. Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth, Lancaster

The dining room at the property. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.

Photo: Houseclub, Lancaster

