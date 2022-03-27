See inside spectacular four-bedroom family home in Scotforth on the market for £600,000

There is a modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room, a large dining room, an extended living room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There is a substantial south facing garden to the rear with a relaxing patio seating area and two separate lawns.
1. Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth, Lancaster
The extended living room with stunning feature fireplace and log burner. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.
2. Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth, Lancaster
The extended living room at the property opens onto the garden. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.
3. Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth, Lancaster
The modern fitted kitchen / breakfast room with integral appliances. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.
4. Tarnwater Lane, Scotforth, Lancaster
The dining room at the property. Picture by Houseclub, Lancaster.
