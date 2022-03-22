Coach House, Oaklands Court, Aldcliffe, Lancaster.

See inside beautiful £1.25M barn conversion in highly sought after village of Aldcliffe near Lancaster

This beautiful barn conversion in the village of Aldcliffe near Lancaster is on the market for £1.25M with agents Fine and Country.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 4:11 pm

Coach House is the ultimate family home offering the perfect synergy between homely and show stopping.

It has four reception rooms as well as an open plan kitchen and living space, five double bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The house, on the market with Fine and Country, has oodles of indoor and outdoor space, as well as original features that have been beautifully retained and restored.

1. Coach House, Oaklands Court, Aldcliffe, Lancaster

The hallway at the Coach House is spacious and bright.

Photo: Fine and Country

2. Coach House, Oaklands Court, Aldcliffe, Lancaster

The kitchen diner/lounge is very spacious.

Photo: Fine and Country

3. Coach House, Oaklands Court, Aldcliffe, Lancaster

The dining area at the Coach House.

Photo: Fine and Country

4. Coach House, Oaklands Court, Aldcliffe, Lancaster

The games/music room at the Coach House.

Photo: Fine and Country

