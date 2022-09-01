Secluded five-bed Lancashire barn conversion with sprawling gardens up for sale
Bury Farm House is simply outstanding.
By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:49 pm
On the market for £765,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this five-bed bungalow in the village of Brindle is set amidst private landscaped gardens and features two main reception rooms, a stunning family kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a study and second office accessed via a wood and glass staircase, and landscaped gardens with flower beds and seating areas. Take a look around...
