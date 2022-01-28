Lee O'Dwyer shoots the feathered visitors from his deck in Lytham.

He explains: “Small birds are notoriously difficult to capture in flight so when I retired, I set myself a challenge: the smaller the bird, the faster they are and blue tits and long-tailed tits are amongst the smallest birds the country.

“It's very hit and miss - more miss than hit - but it's very satisfying when you get a nice image.”

One of wildlife photographer Lee O'Dwyer's shots

There's still time to sign-up and take part.

Just spend one hour between Friday and Sunday counting the birds, and help monitor how birds are faring.

It’s free, fun, and a great way to keep an eye on your local wildlife.

You can send your results in here.

Wherever you are, whatever you see, it counts!