Riverside Lancashire farmhouse with amazing interior design on the market for £650k

On the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this four-bed detached home in Sowerby is set well off the public road and offers two acres of land, a sprawling breakfast kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area, a lounge extension overlooking the grounds, a reception room with wood-burner, a home cinema, a master bedroom with dressing area and en suite, and a range of outbuildings including a paddock on the riverbank. Take a look around...