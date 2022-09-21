Quirky three-bed Lancashire family home with huge garden on the market for snip £140k
This cosy property is immaculate.
By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:39 am
On the market for offers in excess of £140,000 with Stephen Tew Estates, this three-bed semi-detached home features an airy entrance hallway, a family lounge, a fitted kitchen/diner-cum-reception room, a conservatory, generous bedrooms, a gorgeous bathroom suite, and a large, quirky south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3