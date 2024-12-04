Part Exchange Debunked: Leyland Homebuilder’s Guide To Quick, Hassle-Free Move

A Sales Adviser at David Wilson Homes has shared a guide to make the most of the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme in Lancashire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Garland (43), who works for the leading developer at Centurion Village on Longmeanygate in Leyland, has shared the benefits of the quick-sell scheme for home buyers looking to take that next step on the property ladder.

For anyone unsure of Part Exchange, it’s an initiative which involves David Wilson Homes purchasing a customer’s existing property from them at a fair price, enabling them to reserve their new home without the hassle of selling on the open market and being part of a chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben said: “You have nothing to lose with Part Exchange. There are no fees to pay until the valuations have been completed and we have made an acceptable offer to you. Some of my clients have initially been hesitant about the scheme, but then been pleasantly surprised by the offer we have made.”

DWNW - MWoct24-783711 - Ben Garland, a newly-appointed Sales Adviser at Centurion Village

Using the scheme not only saves time and money, but it can result in a fast move whilst ensuring a hassle-free transition into a new home.

Helping his customers take advantage of Part Exchange in Leyland, Ben’s sure there is a record to be broken.

He said: “Seven weeks is the quickest turnaround for a customer here at Centurion Village. They reserved on the 8th September and moved into their new home on the 25th October. This could potentially be reduced to an even shorter timescale if the new home is ready, and the client uses one of our recommended panel solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no estate agent fees to pay with Part Exchange. This could save a customer around £4,000, based on the average UK house price of £293,000 and selling fee of 1.42%.”

DWNW - MWoct24-783802 - Ben Garland, Sales Adviser for David Wilson Homes at Centurion Village in Leyland

When asked for the three biggest benefits of David Wilson Homes’ initiative, Ben placed the home buyer’s peace of mind at the top, with the housebuilder acting as a guaranteed cash buyer.

Secondly, it’s hassle-free as there are none of the headaches involved with negotiating offers, or potential buyers changing their mind. Lastly, the speed of the scheme is second-to-none, as the customer could move in a matter of weeks.

Ben’s role at Centurion Village is to ensure his clients have the best experience possible, and he is with them every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben continued: “I always ensure I give my clients a complete overview of the process at the outset so that they know exactly what to expect. I then keep in close contact with them throughout their home purchasing journey and am always on hand to answer questions.

DWNW - 003 - Ingleby Style home at David Wilson Homes' Centurion Village Development

“I have worked in the property industry for 20 years, so I understand the importance of ensuring my customers feel supported.”

Anyone considering using Part Exchange with David Wilson Homes is encouraged to visit Centurion Village to find out more information from Ben and find a suitable home to progress on the property ladder.

Before deciding about the scheme, the experienced Sales Adviser has offered some valuable advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben added: “Think about all the pitfalls of trying to sell your home on the open market, such as the viewings, negotiating offers, buyers pulling out and the pressure of buying and selling in a chain.

DWNW - MWoct24-783750 - Ben Garland has joined David Wilson Home' team at Centurion Village in Leyland

“It’s important to be realistic. Some estate agents can over inflate the price of a client’s home to gain their instructions to sell. It’s always best to do some research into not only asking prices, but actual sold prices in the area as this will give a more accurate idea of value. At David Wilson Homes, we’re always happy to do some market research with the customer at the start of the process to help manage expectations.

“Lastly, make sure your home is presented well for the initial valuations. Photos are usually taken at this point, and this is what will sell your home.”

Centurion Village currently has a selection of three and four bedroom properties available with prices starting from £270,000.

To find out more about the available properties, call the sales team on 0333 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.