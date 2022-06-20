'Open yarden' event to be held in Lancaster

Twenty yardens (gardens and back yards) will be open throughout the weekend, June 25 and 26, from 1 to 4pm.

A £5 ticket allows you to visit all the yardens over the two days.

Chair of the Fairfield Association, Hilary Short, said: “The theme is “gardening for wildlife”. As well as being beautiful places to visit, yardens will have one or more wildlife-friendly features such as: ponds, pollinating flowers, nesting boxes, bird feeders, bird baths, wild areas, meadow areas, insect hotels, hedgehog homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the yardens on display this weekend.

"Our hope is that people can share ideas and tips to improve their own yarden. We want people to enjoy nature in their own back yard!”

There are yardens open all over the west of Lancaster. From Regent and Portland Street, Cromwell and Aldcliffe Roads and into Haverbreaks.

You can also visit the Aldcliffe yarden, with great views of the nature reserve fields and the castle, as well as further yardens on Abraham Heights, Fairfield and then a wildlife-friendly back yard on Long Marsh Lane.

One of the organisers, Sue Nieduszynski, said: “Discover the hidden gems of our local gardens and yards. In an urban area every green space however small can be a home for wildlife , and linked together can make nature an integral part of the city.”

One of the yardens on display this weekend.

For more information or to buy a ticket online visit http://www.fairfieldassociation.org/yardens.

You can also see a list of open yardens, descriptions and photographs of the yardens and a map of their locations. All proceeds to the Fairfield Association.