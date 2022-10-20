Mould, leaks and overflowing bins at centre of Lancaster city centre flats complaints

Mould, leaks, a broken fire alarm and lights are among problems encountered by tenants living at Bridge Square Apartments, built on top of the former bus depot.

A 40-year-old Lancaster University researcher who has lived there since January 2020 claims the management of the building has been ‘non-existent’.

“There are numerous health and safety issues that don’t get fixed,” said the tenant, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Bridge Square Apartments in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

She and others have repeatedly reported the issues but claim problems are rarely addressed and when they are, repairs are poorly done and issues return.

The flats are managed by Manchester-based Irwell Valley Homes.

In light of the Grenfell fire in London, cladding at the apartments is being replaced which has caused any other repairs to be delayed, claims the tenant, whose monthly rent for a two-bedroom flat has recently increased from £650 to £680.

Black mould in the mailroom entrance which appeared more than a year ago and has only recently been repainted, and a leaking roof has also just been repaired, though jet-washing of the courtyard following building work also left carpets damp, which were due to be cleaned this week.

Mould in an entrance hallway at Bridge Square Apartments before it was repainted.

Irwell Valley will also repair lights in the bike room and main evacuation stairwell and, following complaints about overflowing bins, they have re-opened a second bin store and arranged for extra refuse collections.

The tenant also raised concerns about the fire alarm which she claims has been replaced by security guards with air horns. Irwell Valley said the alarm was vandalised and was repaired in July. Security has been put in place to prevent further vandalism.

Irwell Valley Homes chief executive Sasha Deepwell said: “We are pleased to have completed major works at Bridge Square Apartments this month. We appreciate that this has caused disruption for residents and thank them for their patience.

“We’ve fitted a new external wall system and fire doors to improve insulation and enhance fire safety. A new walkway system has been installed with new handrails and lighting, and a new courtyard has been created.

Overflowing bins were also a problem at Bridge Square Apartments.

“We’re committed to helping people live well in their homes and communities and these improvements to the building will help to ensure that it is a decent place to live.”