The Holiday Homes of the Year invite Brits to experience the UK at its best and most inspiring, highlighting homes and hosts that are creating unforgettable stays for families and groups of friends.

This year’s standout holiday homes range include a colourful beach house, a striking manor house on a private island, and a romantic 16th century castle in Scotland. Plus, representing the North West with aplomb, two spectacular properties in Lancashire made it onto the list.

“Indulge in the ultimate luxury escape at The Natterjack Manor House, a contemporary home with vast living spaces. The ground floor is an expansive, open-plan area, perfect for socialising and entertaining.

“Outside, the manor boasts boutique garden areas, a hot tub, al fresco dining spaces, and an outdoor kitchen complete with a masonry BBQ, stone pizza oven, fire pit, and gazebo. The Natterjack Manor House also features a stunning private, indoor heated swimming pool, sauna, massage room, and gym for a dose of relaxation and wellness during the stay.”

“Every year, Vrbo Holiday Homes of the Year inspire travellers to book their next family holiday, and the 2025 collection is no different,” said Larry Plawsky, General Manager of Vrbo. “The holiday homes on this year’s list reflect the places with amazing guest ratings, experienced and dedicated hosts, and stunning spaces that offer the most requested amenities on Vrbo from private pools to fully equipped entertainment rooms.”

“Vrbo hosts are ultimately the key to making a traveller’s holiday one to remember. Premier Hosts in particular are known to go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences,” said Tim Rosolio, vice president of Partner Success for Vrbo. “With our rigorous Premier Host badging, we’re sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travellers about where to find the best and consistent experiences on Vrbo.”

Take a look around The Natterjack Manor House below...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) | The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) Photo Sales

2 . The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) | The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) Photo Sales

3 . The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) | The Natterjack Manor House (Credit: Vrbo) Photo Sales