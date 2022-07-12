Modern masterpiece: three-storey Lancashire mansion with debonair interior and private garden yours for £1.25m

On the market for £1.25m with Fine & Country, this three-storey seven-bed property sits on an exclusive development of just 12 homes in Euxton and is surrounded by garden walls and sweeping lawns. It also features a large driveway, a hallway with porcelain tiles, an oak staircase, a lounge with a fireplace and access out onto the garden, a home office, a kitchen with wine cooler, a utility room, a galleried landing, a master bedroom with en suite an dressing area, stunning gardens for al fresco dining, and a triple garage. Take a look around...