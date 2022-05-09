On the market for offers in excess of £2,950,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this four-floor five-bed detached mansion is designed for modern living and entertaining, boasting quality and luxury throughout in the form of high ceilings, bespoke features, a lounge with a bar, an open-plan dining kitchen, and a home office. It also features a master bedroom with its own kitchen diner, two dressing rooms, en suite, and balcony. Oh, and there’s a also a heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, gym, and changing rooms. Take a look around...