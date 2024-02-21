Maximising your property value by adding the right insulation and inadvertently creating an extra room with Sagars 365.

This drop should open the market up again as mortgages become more affordable and borrowing more accessible, marking a great time to start thinking about selling your property.

For those with conservatories, significant value can be added to a property simply and effectively by adding the right insulation and inadvertently creating an extra room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that one in three homes includes a conservatory, many of which are neglected or unused due to poor insulation, resulting in cold temperatures in winter and overheating in summer.

Conservatory roof insulation specialist, Sagars 365, is able to transform almost any conservatory, installing an insulation system that will alleviate environmental pressures and provide a healthy, consistent and pleasant environment all year round.

Nick Berard of Sagars 365 explained: “It’s great to see some positive signs for the property industry. Sellers will now be looking to maximise the value of their home, considering cost effective and sustainable ways to achieve this. For those with a conservatory, this is an ideal approach. Cost is low and disruption is minimal, with most installations being completed in a day, with high returns.”

Sagars 365 operate across the North of England and are able to supply a quote followed by installation through to completion, within seven to ten working days of initial contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick continued: “We’ve seen a sharp increase in enquiries during the past two weeks which we believe is in response to the drop in rates and the beginning of a new year. As the rates continue to drop, we believe we will inevitably see more movement and more interest in home improvements, as buyers prepare to sell. We want as many homeowners as possible to be aware of conservatory insulation and the far reaching benefit a system can offer.”