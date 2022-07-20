Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Magnificent modern family home with flawless interior and gorgeous garden yours for £545,000

This home is comfortably one of the finest in the area.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:23 am

On the market for offers in excess of £545,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed detached Ashton-in-Makerfield property features west-facing gardens overlooking a local brook, a modern style, a feature oak staircase and galleried landing, a family lounge with fireplace and bay window, a home study, an open-plan kitchen/diner, an extension opening onto the rear patio, a master bedroom with dressing area and en suite, wrap-around gardens, and a pergola to the rear. Take a look around...

