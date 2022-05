On the market for £600,000 with JD Gallagher, this beautiful four-bed detached home boasts three floors of style and class, featuring two large reception rooms, a decked balcony with glass balustrade, a contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar, a spiral staircase leading to a cinema room, a games room and gym, a sun room, a master bedroom with dressing area and en suite, and a south-facing rear garden with patio and lawns down to the river. Take a look around…