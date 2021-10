On the market for £850,000 with Fine & Country, this four-bed equestrian property has recently been renovated and features a dining room with stone-flagged floor and fireplace, a sitting room with French doors leading out into the garden, a family kitchen with Aga, generously-sized bedrooms, and neat gardens and grounds with patios, a pond, a gazebo, an orchard, and expansive equestrian facilities. Take a look around...