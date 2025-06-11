L&Q unveils new nature-inspired play park and green spaces at award-winning Whalley Manor

L&Q and Lovell Homes have unveiled plans for vibrant new green spaces and a nature-inspired children’s play park at Whalley Manor, an award-winning new housing development in Whalley, Lancashire. The new spaces will offer residents access to landscaped outdoor areas designed for recreation, relaxation, and community engagement.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picturesque development meticulously designed to be in-keeping with the local community, Whalley Manor offers the best of village living. Being delivered in partnership between L&Q and Lovell Homes.

Whalley Manor is a 117-home scheme that includes generously sized two- to five- bedrooms homes. The development is set around an impressive 10 acres of open public space, creating a brand-new community on the edge of historic village, Whalley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the new plans is the play park – a thoughtfully designed space tailored for children aged three and up. Emphasising natural materials and imaginative play, the park will feature Robinia playscape sets.

Whalley Manor, Clitheroe Road.

This includes a tree climber, overhead ladder, agility trail, wobble bridge, a balance beam on springs and balance posts with ropes – all crafted to encourage physical activity and exploration. The space will also be brought to life with sculptural elements, including a striking dragonfly and butterfly play sculpture, to challenge coordination and balance.

Complementing the new play area is a wider area of landscaping that will transform Whalley Manor’s green spaces. A total of 253 trees from 17 different species and over 4,000 ornamental shrubs will be planted across the development.

Residents and the Whalley community will also enjoy blooming wildflower gardens, native hedging, and seasonal planting including climbers and bulbs, helping to create a biodiverse and sustainable habitat. Paved walking trails will weave through the site, offering scenic routes for walking, jogging, or enjoying the nature. Encouraging residents to explore the green space further, a ‘trim trail’ featuring brand new outdoor exercise equipment is dotted along a walking path for the community to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director comments: “We’re proud to show our new landscaping plans for Whalley Manor, delivering green spaces not just for L&Q residents but also for the wider Whalley community. These have been crafted with our current homeowners in mind, tailored towards families with young children and purchasers who enjoy the nearby nature.The development is set in a beautiful location with views of the Ribble Valley, and being able to encompass this rural surrounding within the development was paramount.”

Whalley Manor, Clitheroe Road.

With a unique topography, the development has been expertly designed making use of the sloping gradient to maximise the use of land and views of the Ribble Valley. Created with sustainability in mind, every house has electric charging points, allowing residents to power up their electric and hybrid cars conveniently at home.

Whalley Manor is just a 10-minute walk from the picturesque village of Whalley, offering a selection of independent shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs along with convenience stores. Ideal for buyers looking to start or grow a family, fantastic local nursery and schooling includes Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School and Oakhill School & Nursery.

Despite its semi-rural location, Whalley Manor is very well connected. Major roads including A671 and A59 run close by, taking just 30 minutes to reach Preston and Blackburn and an hour to Blackpool and Manchester.

Prices for a three-bedroom house through Market Sale start at £299,950.