News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
3 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
6 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
9 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Lovely £1m Grade II listed Lancashire mansion with 1.5 acres, tennis court, and leisure suite up for sale

This home is a stunning 17th century property which is Grade II listed with countless original features, 1.5 acres of land, a tennis court, and a leisure suite.

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:50 BST

Take a look around this four-bed detached Goosnargh home which was built in 1666 by a family who moved to the area after their house burnt down in the Great Fire of London. It’s on the market for £1m with Armitstead Barnett...

Armitstead Barnett

1. Pudding Pie

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Photo Sales
Armitstead Barnett

2. Pudding Pie

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Photo Sales
Armitstead Barnett

3. Pudding Pie

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Photo Sales
Armitstead Barnett

4. Pudding Pie

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LancashireGrade IIGoosnargh