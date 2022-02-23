Lancaster property market: These are the most expensive areas to buy a home

Last week we revealed where the cheapest properties are in Lancaster. Now we reveal where its most expensive neighbourhoods are.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2m to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Lancaster are not quite that high.

But some neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods in the Lancaster City Council area.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Kellets and Lune Valley The average property price in the Kellets and Lune Valley was £346,750.

2. Halton and Caton The average property price in Halton and Caton was £257,500.

3. University, Galgate and Dolphinholme The average property price in University, Galgate and Dolphinholme was £250,000.

4. Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands The average property price in Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands was £239,975.