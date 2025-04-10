Lancaster interior designer set to star in new series of hit BBC show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An interior designer from Bolton-le-Sands is to compete for a life-changing prize in a hit BBC series which begins today, Thursday April 10.

Rita Millat will take part in BBC One’s Interior Design Masters, which is presented by Alan Carr and interiors guru Michelle Ogundehin.

The programme, now in its sixth series, sees ten talented but novice designers looking for their big break in the world of commercial interior design with the winner sealing a contract with a UK retailer to produce their own line of homewares.

“My main motivation for applying to the show was my love for interior design and the power it has in transforming people’s lives,” said Rita, 42.

Rita Millat, who competes in the new series of Interior Design Masters.

“I also wanted to prove to myself and other women that we can change our careers at any time even in our forties. I loved the show anyway as I was a big fan and my dream was that one day I would take part in it.”

During each episode of Interior Design Masters, competitors are challenged to re-design a wide variety of spaces including shops, offices, a retirement home and a comedy club.

When not appearing on television, Rita is a visual merchandising consultant who also runs female empowerment art workshops and advises women on their wardrobes. She is an artist and illustrator too.

She lives on a farm and the British countryside inspires many of her designs. She has re-designed rooms for a Lake District bed and breakfast business and transformed a house into a pub.

Born in Iraq of Lebanese heritage, Rita spent her childhood in Lebanon, Iraq and Cyprus before settling in the UK in 2006.

Her architect dad and mother, who ran a fashion store, inspired her creativity from a young age and in every new place they lived, Rita would redesign the home with her mum.

Rita describes her design style as rustic, textural and transformative and if she could design a room for any celebrity would choose Trinny Woodall.

“I love the fact that she showed women that they can start a business in their fifties and be successful,” she said. “I also love her style. If I can pick two, the second will be Davina McCall. She’s inspiring and seems like so much fun.”