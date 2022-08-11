Lancaster garden expert makes TV debut alongside Zoe Ball

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lachlan Rae stars in a six-part series for More4 later this month in which a team of judges, including presenter and keen gardener Zoe Ball, will search the UK to find the Garden of the Year.

In the series, Zoe, alongside award-winning garden designer Manoj Malde and former young horticulturalist of the year Lachlan, will travel the length and breadth of the country on the hunt for the UK’s most spectacular home gardens.

From classic English country gardens to the coolest contemporary designs; from spectacular hilltop locations to cosy, clever, urban green spaces, the team will be looking for the best of the best.

Lachlan Rae with Zoe Ball and Manoj Malde.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Split into regions, each episode will feature four contrasting gardens that represent, in different ways, the best of garden design in the area.

The judges will visit each garden and score each one out of ten, based on their personal perspective and particular expertise: horticultural value, imaginative design and the overall visual impact.

The winning gardens from each episode will then go head-to-head in the grand finale, where one of them will win the title of Garden of the Year.

Speaking about the show, Zoe Ball said: “It’s a joy to be able to spend a summer in some of the most wonderful gardens in the country.

Lachlan Rae. Photo courtesy of Andrew Montgomery Photo

"The level of creativity and flair on show is incredible and it’s inspirational to see how our contenders have made their outdoors spaces into beautiful, relaxing havens.

"I think this will be a treat for any viewer, whether they are looking for ideas themselves or just enjoy a peek at gorgeous gardens.”

Gerard Costello, executive producer for IWC, who have produced the programme, said: “During the past two years, outdoor space has never been so important.

"This series will be a celebration of the love, dedication and hard work that has gone into making these gardens some of the very best the country has to offer. It’s a pleasure to be invited in to see these spectacular creations.”

Lachlan Rae with Zoe Ball and Manoj Malde.

Jo Street, Channel 4’s Head of Daytime & Features, added: “What a treat for More4 viewers getting to snoop around some of the nation’s most glorious gardens, without having to leave the comfort of home. Let’s hope the sun shines during filming!”

The six hour-long episodes kick off on More4 at the end of August.

Lachlan currently work as a gardens advisor and ad hoc head gardener in domestic and country estate settings.

Lachlan has worked in horticulture since leaving school, training at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, and has cared for gardens across Britain in both domestic settings and country estates.

Roles he has held include Head Gardener at Wiston Estate in West Sussex and Senior Horticulturist at Gresgarth Hall in Lancashire. In 2017 he was successful in winning the Chartered Institute of Horticulture’s Young Horticulturist of the Year competition.