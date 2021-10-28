On the market for £850,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this three-bed home in Burnley was originally built as a servants’ quarters to the former Royle Hall and is set in around 4.5 acres. As well as being steeped in local history, it features exposed beams and stonework, Georgian sliding sash windows, oak doors, an orangery, underfloor heating, a farmhouse kitchen, a family living room with wood-burning stove, a master bedroom with walk-in dressing room, a family bathroom suite with free-standing bath, and gardens with box hedging. Take a look around...