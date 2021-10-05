Impressive four bedroom detached house situated in sought after semi-rural location with superb views on the market for £625,000

On the market for £625,000 with iBay Homes this detached property has four bedrooms, a lounge and separate dining room, a large conservatory, modern fitted kitchen and a spacious family bathroom, as well as extensive lawned gardens to the front, side and rear
1. Blea Tarn Road
Blea Tarn Road, Scotforth. Picture courtesy of iBay Homes.
Photo: iBay Homes
