Redwood Heights, Lancaster. The front of the property. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.

Impressive detached house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as balconies and a stunning garden is on the market for £725,000

Elegant, modern and occupying one of the best and most sought after positions in south Lancaster this detached house has it all.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:52 am

On the market for £725,000 with Lancastrian Estates, this five-bed, three-bathroom property is set in Standen Park, an impressive, established development beside Williamson Park in Lancaster.

With balconies and a stunning garden the property enjoys superb views over rolling countryside.

1. Redwood property

Redwood Heights, Lancaster. The kitchen diner at the back of the house. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.

Photo: Lancastrian Estates

Photo Sales

2. Redwood property

Redwood Heights, Lancaster. The stunning garden at the property. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.

Photo: Lancastrian Estates

Photo Sales

3. Redwood property

Redwood Heights, Lancaster. Relax outside at this stunning property. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.

Photo: Lancastrian Estates

Photo Sales

4. Redwood property

Redwood Heights, Lancaster. Dine in style in this lovely property. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.

Photo: Lancastrian Estates

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5