Guidem Park, Lancaster. The open plan kitchen diner has bi-fold doors opening onto the garden. Picture courtesy of Lancastrian Estates.

Impressive detached house on a modern development in Lancaster has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a sleek integrated kitchen, and a stunning garden and is on the market for £575,000

This stunning new home is in one of Lancaster's most desirable areas close to Williamson Park.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 12:39 pm

On the market for £575,000 with agents Lancastrian Estates, throw open the bi-fold doors and connect the stunning open plan kitchen diner to the garden with hills behind.

Four bedrooms, three en-suite, parking and garage too.

Take a look around.....

1. Guidem Park

Guidem Park, Lancaster. Impressive detached house on a new development. Picture courtesy of Lancastrian Estates.

Photo: Lancastrian Estates

2. Guidem Park

Guidem Park, Lancaster. Entertain outside in this stunning garden. Picture courtesy of Lancastrian Estates.

Photo: Lancastrian Estates

3. Guidem Park

Guidem Park, Lancaster. The sleek, stylish, modern kitchen. Picture courtesy of Lancastrian Estates.

Photo: Lancastrian Estates

4. Guidem Park

Guidem Park, Lancaster. Relax in style in the comfortable living room. Picture courtesy of Lancastrian Estates.

Photo: Lancastrian Estates

