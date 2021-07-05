Imposing five-bed countryside home with modern interior on the market for £485,000
This home is grand.
On the market for £485,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this five-bed property features an entrance porch, a principal lounge with feature fireplace, a utility room, an open-plan kitchen/diner with further sitting area, master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a double garage, gardens to the front and rear, and patio area. Take a look around...
