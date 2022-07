On the market for £1.4m with Royle Estates, this four-bed Poulton-le-Fylde property has been tastefully-appointed to an exceptionally high standard, boasting three gorgeous reception rooms, an open-plan living/dining kitchen with bespoke fittings, a utility room, a home office, stunning bedrooms including a master with an en suite and dressing room, a double garage, and immaculately landscaped gardens with outdoor dining area and hot tub. Take a look around...