On the market for offers in excess of £1m with Regan & Hallworth, this six-bed farmhouse near the village of Newburgh has been lovingly renovated to a high quality throughout, with a bespoke extension linking the main house to a converted outbuilding and stables. It also features an orangery, a classic kitchen with vaulted ceiling, wonderful reception rooms, spacious bedrooms, and formal gardens to the rear including a paddock, detached garden, and greenhouse. Take a look around...