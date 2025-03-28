On the market for £9.8m with gLocalAgents.co.uk, Quernmore is a stunning 18th-century Grade II stately home located in the picturesque Lune Valley, on the edge of the ipcturesque Lake District.

Set within acres of beautiful gardens and ancient woodland, this private estate offers a unique blend of history and luxury. The property features a private chapel, a secret walled garden, and extensive facilities including a snooker room with a full-sized table, a table tennis/dance room, and a large cellar with a wine cellar.

With 12 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 10 living rooms, Quernmore offers abundant space and seclusion, ideal for personal use or as a wedding venue. It includes five cottages that generate an anticipated income of £100,000 per annum, with potential for more. The estate is fully furnished, with contents valued up to £2 million included.

The property is located just 10 minutes from Lancaster and offers excellent access, including a 90-minute helicopter ride from London. It spans 1,898 square metres and offers a serene, private country lifestyle.

The estate is available for sale or rent, with an option to lease at £35,000 per month, providing a versatile and luxurious living experience or business opportunity.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.