On the market for £775,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this sprawling five-bed Hindley Green home is situated on a gated plot and features a lounge, an open-plan kitchen and sitting room, a utility room, a dining room, a home cinema room, a study, a conservatory, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, and gardens running to 2.5 acres. Take a look around...