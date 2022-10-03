News you can trust since 1837
Housing market snip: Delightful modern two-bed apartment on the market for bargain price

This apartment is just 0.3 miles away from the train station, making it a commuter’s dream.

By Jack Marshall
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:35 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £105,000 with Qube Residential, this two-bed flat in Wigan includes an open-plan living area, a modern fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a contemporary bathroom. Take a look around...

