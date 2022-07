On the market for £2.2m with Athertons, this eight-bed, three-storey Whalley property consists of a huge family home alongside a newly-constructed three-bed annexe. The main home dates back to the 1920s and features an open-plan living kitchen with dining area, a wine cellar, a utility room, welcoming living rooms, a home office, a master bedroom with en suite, gorgeous sprawling gardens, and a four-car garage. Take a look around...