Hidden gem: terraced home with spectacular interior hits the market for average UK house price
This home certainly boasts more than meets the eye.
By Jack Marshall
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 11:11am
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Farrow & Farrow, this wonderful three-bed terraced home in Rawtenstall features a welcoming entrance hall, a lounge and dining room, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms including a main room with en suite and dressing area, and a rear garden with decking. Take a look around...
