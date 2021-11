On the market for £450,000 with Purple Bricks, this four-bed detached Chorley property features a tarmac driveway to the front, a large snug/games room with French doors leading onto the patio, a home library, a family lounge with vaulted ceiling, a modern kitchen/dining room with breakfast bar, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and large en-suite, and a large and private garden. Take a look around...