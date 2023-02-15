News you can trust since 1837
Grand and imposing: gorgeous four-bed Lancashire countryside family home with stunning garden hits the market

This gorgeous home was built in 2017.

By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:00pm

On the market for £350,000 with Anderton Bosonnet, this detached four-bed Clitheroe home is the ideal family property, featuring a large lounge, a stunning kitchen diner, a dining room, generous bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and a spacious rear garden with detached garage. Take a look around...

