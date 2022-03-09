Credit: Lytham Estate Agents

Gorgeous five-bed Lancashire mansion with breathtaking interior and landscaped grounds on the market for £1.075m

This sprawling Lancashire property is gorgeously presented throughout.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:55 pm

On the market for £1.075m with Lytham Estate Agents, this breathtaking five-bed property in Westby features a grand reception hall entrance, a bespoke kitchen, a breakfast room, a utility room, a home study, a master bedroom with sunroom and en suite, a large annexe with private living areas, landscaped wrap-around gardens, and a double garage and workshop. Take a look around...

