Gorgeous Lake District getaway with breathtaking views, football pitch, and stunning modernised interior on the market for £1.25m

This gorgeous Lake District home was built in the 1930s and features views over Kendal, Shap Fells, and Morecambe Bay.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:46 pm

On the market for £1.25m with Ashdown Jones, this four-bed Lake District getaway is named Ryesdale and features 1.3 acres of landscaped gardens, paddocks, and uninterrupted views as well as stained-glass windows, oak flooring, cast iron radiators, light living rooms, a bespoke contemporary family kitchen with central island and Aga, a dining room with underfloor heating, a master bedroom with en suite, and gardens boasting patio areas, newly-built stables, and a football pitch. Take a look around...

