On the market for £990,000 with Keller Williams, this 10-bed home consists of a courtyard around which are located the farmhouse, the annexe, the coach house, and the unconverted barns. All-in-all, the property boasts character features in abundance including exposed beams, wooden panelling, and panelling as well as a sunroom, a spacious dining room with a log burner, a well-appointed breakfast kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a large garden with greenhouse. Take a look around...