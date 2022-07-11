Glorious Lancashire countryside mansion with turning circle, cinema, gym, and vast garden up for sale

On the market (price on application) with Armitstead Barnett, this impressive four-bed Preston mansion features a glorious entrance hall with bespoke staircase and galleried landing, a living kitchen leading out onto the rear decking, a utility room, a snug, a man lounge with gas fire, a home cinema room, a study, a master bedroom with Juliet balcony and en suite, a detached entertainment suite with beer fridge and wine cooler, a gym, a 3.4 acres of lawned gardens. Take a look around...